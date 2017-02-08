LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
SmackDown Slow Motion Video, Fans on Elimination Chamber Winner, American Alpha
By Marc Middleton
Feb 8, 2017 - 11:28:55 AM
- Below is slow motion video from this week's SmackDown main event, which saw WWE Champion John Cena defeat Randy Orton in a non-title match:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday. As of this writing, 43% went with Cena, 34% with Bray Wyatt, 10% for AJ Styles, 6% for Baron Corbin, 5% for WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and 2% for The Miz.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are featured in this SmackDown Fallout video following the 12-man tag loss. Regarding Tag Team Turmoil at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, American Alpha says their partners on SmackDown will become their opponents on Sunday and this time they won't lose.



