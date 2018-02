SmackDown Promo for John Cena's Return, Fans on WWE IC Title Challengers, RAW Top 10

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Anaheim:- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more deserving of a WrestleMania 34 shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. As of this writing, 56% voted for Seth Rollins while 44% voted for Finn Balor.- As noted, John Cena will be on tonight's WWE SmackDown as he tries to find his WrestleMania 34 opponent. Below is a promo for Cena's blue brand return:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here