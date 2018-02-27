LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
SmackDown Promo for John Cena's Return, Fans on WWE IC Title Challengers, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 4:23:07 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Anaheim:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more deserving of a WrestleMania 34 shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. As of this writing, 56% voted for Seth Rollins while 44% voted for Finn Balor.

- As noted, John Cena will be on tonight's WWE SmackDown as he tries to find his WrestleMania 34 opponent. Below is a promo for Cena's blue brand return:




    		•