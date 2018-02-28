|
- Below is new video from WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz from a gym session on Tuesday. Miz wrote, "Yesterday is what it is, but the difference between @FinnBalor & myself is when I lose, I choose to continue to prove I am the best. Finn goes to social media for validation that he’s “over.” If you tell a lie enough times, you start to think it’s the truth. #IAmTheMainEvent"
SmackDown Crowd Attendance Note, Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, The Miz Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 11:28:53 AM
Miz, who is now expected to defend his title against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34, says he's preparing and getting ready for WrestleMania because whether his match is called the main event or not, it will be the main event. Miz goes on about how he's carried RAW for years and says he will continue to carry it for years to come.
- The dark match before this week's WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mojo Rawley.
- While this week's SmackDown crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles is one of the best blue brand crowds this year, it was not sold out. Several fans in attendance noted that the entire upper area was tarped off. Below is a crowd photo that was taken shortly after the show hit the air:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
