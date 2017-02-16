LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
SmackDown Battle Royal Update, Tajiri's WWE 205 Live Theme, Dolph Ziggler Advice
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 9:15:21 AM
- WWE Music has released Tajiri's "Green Mist" theme song, heard below:



- As noted, a battle royal will take place on next week's WWE SmackDown with the winner going on to face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 as Royal Rumble winner has pledged allegiance to Wyatt, refusing to wrestle him. The first official name for that battle royal is AJ Styles.

- WWE posted this video of Dolph Ziggler taking over the Cricket Wireless Facebook Live to give Valentine's Day advice to fans this week:



