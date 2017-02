SmackDown Battle Royal Update, Tajiri's WWE 205 Live Theme, Dolph Ziggler Advice

- WWE Music has released Tajiri's "Green Mist" theme song, heard below:

- As noted, a battle royal will take place on next week's WWE SmackDown with the winner going on to face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 as Royal Rumble winner has pledged allegiance to Wyatt, refusing to wrestle him. The first official name for that battle royal is AJ Styles.- WWE posted this video of Dolph Ziggler taking over the Cricket Wireless Facebook Live to give Valentine's Day advice to fans this week:

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

