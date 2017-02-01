LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Slow Motion Video from SmackDown Tag Match, The Ascension Cuts Promo, Fans on 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 3:28:05 PM
- Below is slow motion footage from WWE Champion John Cena and Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt on this week's SmackDown:



- As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha will defend against The Ascension, The Usos, The Vaudevillains, Breezango and Heath Slater & Rhyno in a Tag Team Turmoil match at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. In the SmackDown Fallout video below, Konnor talks to Dasha Fuentes about how they are the most dominant tag team history in WWE NXT history, which means they know the ins & outs. Viktor welcomes American Alpha to their wasteland and ends the promo.



- As seen below, 58% of fans on Twitter gave this week's WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 2300 votes:




