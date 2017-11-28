LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Six-Woman Match Added to SmackDown, Update on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, DDP
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 10:50:09 AM
- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page released this commercial for his new DDP Yoga Rebuild DVDs:



- There had been some speculation on WrestleMania 34 plans possibly changing for Roman Reigns after he won the WWE Intercontinental Title from The Miz last week but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that plans have not changed. As of a week ago, the plan for the WrestleMania 34 main event is for Reigns to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. No word yet on if Reigns will be going into WrestleMania with the Intercontinental Title but it's believed that he will drop it before then.

- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon took to Twitter today and announced Liv Morgan, Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan vs. Natalya, Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for tonight's SmackDown episode. He tweeted:




