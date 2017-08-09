|
- This week's Fashion Police skit with Breezango used a "Twin Peaks" theme again after last week's parody with the same theme picked up a lot of mainstream media mentions for the company. Below is this week's segment, which featured appearances by The Ascension and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson.
|
Six-Man WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Kay Lee Ray Talks Mae Young Classic, Arn Anderson
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 9:14:13 AM
- The dark match before this week's WWE SmackDown in Toronto saw The Hype Bros and Luke Harper defeat The Ascension and Aiden English in six-man action. Harper reportedly received a big pop from the crowd.
- Below is video of Kay Lee Ray talking about making it to The Mae Young Classic for WWE. Despite her style, Ray admits to having a sense of fear in the ring but she says maybe her sense of fear is different from everyone else because she doesn't hesitate to jump out of the ring or off the top rope. Ray says she likes the adrenaline rush.
