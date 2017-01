Six-Man Match on WWE Main Event, Nigel McGuinness at RAW (Photo), Xavier Woods

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Xavier Woods unboxes Google Home in this new "UpUpDownDown" video. He's also giving away one of the speakers.- WWE taped the following matches last night in Laredo, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:* Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas* The New Day vs. Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars- New WWE NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness was at last night's RAW in Laredo. Michael Cole tweeted this pre-show photo with Nigel, Austin Aries, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips: