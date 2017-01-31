LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Six-Man Match on WWE Main Event, Nigel McGuinness at RAW (Photo), Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 5:03:01 AM
- Xavier Woods unboxes Google Home in this new "UpUpDownDown" video. He's also giving away one of the speakers.



- WWE taped the following matches last night in Laredo, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:

* Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas
* The New Day vs. Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars

- New WWE NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness was at last night's RAW in Laredo. Michael Cole tweeted this pre-show photo with Nigel, Austin Aries, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips:




