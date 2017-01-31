Six-Man Match on WWE Main Event, Nigel McGuinness at RAW (Photo), Xavier Woods

|
- Xavier Woods unboxes Google Home in this new "UpUpDownDown" video. He's also giving away one of the speakers.
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 5:03:01 AM
- WWE taped the following matches last night in Laredo, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:
* Sin Cara vs. Bo Dallas
* The New Day vs. Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars
- New WWE NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness was at last night's RAW in Laredo.
