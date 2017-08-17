|
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas vs. Jason Jordan and The Hardys has been announced for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show.
Posted in:
WWE
Six-Man Match Announced for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show
By Marc Middleton
Aug 17, 2017 - 6:36:44 PM
Below is the updated card for Sunday's big event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Akira Tozawa
Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
Kickoff Pre-show
The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas
