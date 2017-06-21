LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Six-Man Before WWE SmackDown, Triple H Video from UK Cop Meeting, RAW Teaser, Black vs. Ohno
By Marc Middleton
Jun 21, 2017 - 10:00:31 AM
- As noted, Triple H recently made a surprise visit to Charlie Guenigault, the UK police officer that was recently injured during the London Bridge terror attack. Wearing a Sami Zayn t-shirt, an off-duty Guenigault approached the terrorists and fought them but was stabbed several times. WWE posted this video of Triple H's meeting with Charlie:



- The dark match before last night's WWE SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio saw Tye Dillinger, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat Aiden English, Primo and Epico in six-man action.

- Below is a promo for next Monday's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will feature another face off between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their match at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.




- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE NXT episode with Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno:




