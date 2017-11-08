|
Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan is now official for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" during WWE Survivor Series weekend.
Posted in:
WWE
Singles Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"
By Marc Middleton
Nov 8, 2017 - 9:03:54 PM
Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas:
WarGames
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain)
NXT Title Match
Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Drew McIntyre
Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women's Title
Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross
Ab Contest
Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano
The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black
Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan
Pre-Show Dark Match for the WWE UK Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne
