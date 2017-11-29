Sin Cara's "Flight of the Month" (Video), The Riott Squad Reacts, SmackDown Social Note

Este fue #ElVueloDelMes que elegí para que vean. ¿Qué nombre le pondrían? // This was the #FlightOfTheMonth that I chose for you to see. What name would you give it? 😅🙏⚡ #SinCara pic.twitter.com/j0qk3kU8Cc — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) November 28, 2017

We will continue handing the smackdown women’s division a bunch of Ls. Stay tuned #LivSquad #RiottSquad #SDLiv — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 29, 2017

- Sin Cara is doing a new "Flight of the Month" feature on his Twitter account, as seen in the video below. He tweeted this clip from a recent match with WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and wrote, "This was the #FlightOfTheMonth that I chose for you to see. What name would you give it?"- WWE SmackDown did not make Nielsen's social media TV ratings chart for last night. The show ranked #3 last week. The series & specials list for last night was topped by The Voice, The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, This Is Us, The Flash ans DC's Legends of Tomorrow.- As noted, The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan made their main roster in-ring debuts on last night's WWE SmackDown with a win over Natalya, Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after Natalya walked out on her team. They took out Naomi at ringside and it was announced today that Naomi suffered a separated shoulder, cervical strain and facial contusions in the attack. Ruby, Liv and Sarah took to Twitter and tweeted the following on last night's show: