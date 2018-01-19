|
|
|
|
Ring of Honor TV Champion Silas Young had fans speculating on a possible WWE run earlier this year when he tweeted about his ROH contract expiring, wondering if there was something else to do in the Orlando area.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Silas Young on His Recent WWE Speculation Tweet, IF He Has Interest In Returning to WWE, ROH
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2018 - 10:35:03 AM
Young spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports for an interview at this link and revealed that he expects to re-sign with ROH for one year this weekend. The tweet that caused the WWE speculation was just Young amusing himself while on a family vacation in Orlando.
"Oh no, I’m gonna re-sign with Ring of Honor, I’m really happy," Young said. "I just like to have fun on the Internet sometimes, that’s all."
Young said he never had any intention of signing with WWE and that the whole thing was a ruse to have a little fun at the expense of the internet wrestling community.
"Yeah, it was just me and my family. We were down in Orlando and the weather was kinda cold and crappy," he continued. "I was like, 'Oh, I’m just gonna post this to amuse myself.'"
Young, who was briefly signed to a WWE developmental deal in 2007 and has made a few WWE TV appearances, also told Carroll that he wouldn't be surprised if he re-signs with ROH in one year once this next deal expires. He also commented on if he has any interest in returning to WWE.
"You know, never say never in wrestling. Right now, I feel like I have really good momentum with Ring of Honor. I feel like there’s really good things happening there, I’m really starting to come into my own, so to speak. I have a lot of things I want to accomplish," Young said. "Right now, I don’t see it happening, but never say never in wrestling. I’m really happy. I really enjoy the work, the schedule, the creative freedom, everything that Ring of Honor allows us. For me, money’s nice, and I do make a good living with Ring of Honor, but just creative freedom and being home with family, and the travel schedule and all that stuff is very appealing."
Young also discusses his ROH run, women's wrestling and more in the full interview, which you can find at this link.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE NXT Team Welcomes War Machine, Samoa Joe on Meeting HHH Before Signing, Unbelievable RAW Endings
Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly on Their Chemistry, Being the Standard In Tag Team Wrestling, More
Video: WWE Stars Do a Lip Sync Battle on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon at RAW 25
Top Star Set to Induct Goldberg Into the WWE HOF, Bret Hart Wants The Hart Foundation Inducted
Silas Young on His Recent WWE Speculation Tweet, IF He Has Interest In Returning to WWE, ROH
WWE Birthdays, Mick Foley Attacks "Negan" (Video), Montez Ford on The Street Profits
Top Stars Joining The New Day on Fallon (Videos), Fans on MMC Week 2 Winners, Eva Marie
SmackDown Stars Announced for RAW 25, Attitude Era Moments Behind-The-Scenes, Seth Rollins
The New Day on Jimmy Fallon Tonight, The Undisputed Era Sends a Message, WWE - Bruce Prichard
How Long New WWE Talents Signed For, Elias & Bayley MMC Video, Lince Dorado