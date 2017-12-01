Significant Change Made to Qualifying for WWE NXT Title Match at Takeover?

|
After taping all matches at Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings to air over the month of December, it appears WWE has changed plans for how they will determine the opponent for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at "Takeover: Philly" during Royal Rumble weekend.
We've noted how matches taped at Wednesday's tapings were Trent Seven vs. Killian Dain, Kassius Ohno vs. Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong vs. Lars Sullivan and Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black. The winners of those matches then competed in a Fatal 4 Way with the winner being the #1 contender to Almas for Takeover. You can read full spoilers from the tapings at this link.
Seven won a Battle Royal at last night's NXT live event in Lakeland, FL to qualify for the match with Dain that was taped on Wednesday but a new video from NXT General Manager William Regal indicates at least one change to the Fatal 4 Way qualifiers. Below is the new video from Regal, confirming that Drew McIntyre's injury will prevent him from getting his rematch with Almas in Philadelphia. Regal announces Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream, Black vs. Cole, Dain vs. Seven and Strong vs. Sullivan.
With Dream vs. Ohno being announced, it appears Johnny Gargano has been pulled from the title chase. It's worth noting that Dream did not appear at Wednesday's tapings. Gargano being pulled from the matches creates an even bigger change, based on what went down in the spoiler report. Again, you can read our full spoiler report from Wednesday at this link.
No word yet on when Dream vs. Ohno will be taped or when the Fatal 4 Way will be re-taped but we will keep you updated. It's also possible that this leads to an angle where Gargano replaces Dream.
