Sid Blames No-Show on Trump Travel Ban, WWE NXT Star Wants to Hurt People, RAW Intro Mash-Up
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 8:29:49 PM
- WWE posted this mash-up of the very first RAW intro with today's Superstars. WWE will celebrate the 25th anniversary of RAW on the January 22nd episode.



- The Absolute Intense Wrestling promotion in Ohio announced today that former WWE Champion Sycho Sid has canceled his appearance at their show tonight in Cleveland. According to the AIW on Facebook, Sid is blaming the cancellation on President Donald Trump's travel ban. The promotion issued the following statement on Facebook and Twitter today:

We have some bad news to report. Our greatest fears have come true,Sid dodnnot board his flight this morning. After several phone calls he finally answered when we used Swoggle's phone to call.

Sid claimed Donald Trump's travel ban prevented him from boarding his flight to Cleveland this morning because of an unpaid speeding ticket and he claimed this is new government policy since he didn't have his passport even though he was traveling within the United States and is a United States Citizen. We recorded his cancelation call just so there is proof of all this and we we will do our best to play the audio tonight or on a future episode of our podcast.

We apologize to all of the fans who were excited to meet Sid tonight and unfortunately this is something 100% out of our control. We invested quite a bit of money in this appearance and we have now lost out on close to $1,000 we will never get back on airline tickets, hotels, and merchandise we had made for Sid.

We are going to try and do our best to find a replacement and plan on spending the rest of the day making phone calls and trying to get somebody there to replace Sid.


- WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan made an interesting tweet today about wanting to injure people and end someone's career. He wrote the following:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

