LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura on Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared, RAW US Marshalls Note, Darren Young Vlogs
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 4:55:43 PM


- Above is the second video blog from former WWE Superstar Darren Young, featuring his mother. Young is now using the name "Mr. No Days Off" Fred Rosser on the indies. For those who missed it, below is his first video blog:



- Alfred sent word that the men dressed as US Marshalls in the Roman Reigns segment on last night's RAW were Texas indie wrestlers Brad Sanders, Ricky Starks and Kristopher Haiden.

- As noted, WWE announced today that Daniel Bryan has finally been cleared to return to the ring to wrestle. Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter and wrote the following on a potential dream match with Bryan in a WWE ring:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

  • Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Now Official for WrestleMania 34

  • First Team Set for WWE MMC Finals, Second Chance Vote Winners Revealed, Viewership Update (Videos)

  • Daniel Bryan Finally Gets Physical In a WWE Ring to Close SmackDown (Photos, Video)

  • Daniel Bryan SmackDown Video from the Opener, Tonight's Dark Match, Bobby Roode - Jinder Mahal

  • Brie Bella and Triple H on Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared, WWE on Tonight's SmackDown Opener

  • Backstage Notes on Daniel Bryan's WWE Future After Being Cleared, Bryan Seeing Doctors

  • Shane McMahon & Paige on Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles - SmackDown Update, Reby Hardy Video

  • Paul Heyman on Fighter Challenging Brock Lesnar, Lana and Rusev Mock WWE Stars (Video), WWE Stock

  • New Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

  • Daniel Bryan on Being Cleared for a WWE Return, Reactions from AJ Styles, Kurt Angle and Others



    		•