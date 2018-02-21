|
|
|
|
- Shinsuke Nakamura did not appear on this week's WWE SmackDown but they did air this video package on the Royal Rumble winner:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura Video Package, Ruby Riott on Her Upcoming Title Shot, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2018 - 4:20:17 PM
- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live tapings in Phoenix saw Nakamura and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
- As noted, Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Riott tweeted the following on the match:
- WWE posted this video looking at Braun Strowman and the destruction he causes with his running powerslam:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Apollo Crews on What He Needs to Become a Champion In WWE, Being In Titus Worldwide, More
Luke Gallows on Why He Thinks The Young Bucks Should Sign with WWE
Samir Singh Update (Video), Bill DeMott Training Seminar Video, WWE UK Superstar Pulled
Big Praise for WWE 205 Live Match, The Robe Warriors on Their MMC Win (Video), Carlito
Nia Jax Drops Dana Brooke (Video), Next Week's WWE SmackDown, The New Day - Dasha Fuentes
Shinsuke Nakamura Video Package, Ruby Riott on Her Upcoming Title Shot, More
Bayley and Others Film at RAW (Photo), The Usos Win Dark Match, Luke Harper Games
WWE 205 Live Tournament Brackets Revealed, Buddy Murphy Debuts, More (Photos, Videos)
Who Advanced In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Tonight?, Live Viewership Update, More
SmackDown Women's Title Match Announced for WWE Fastlane