Shinsuke Nakamura Talks Language Barrier, Daniel Bryan, Facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with The New York Post to promote WrestleMania 34. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:“It’s an amazing thing for WWE history I think. We crossed over, we crossed the border line in Japan and the States, different company and that’s why I say this is destiny.”“Actually I don’t care about the ratings, five stars, six stars, seven stars, whatever. But I really want to enjoy this match. I want to do everything I can do. I want to take everything he can do.”“I think a wrestler can say something from fighting, from wrestling. I’m not like an English speaker so I have confidence in my wrestling skills, also like body language, hand gestures, facial expressions. I put all of my emotion in my wrestling. That’s why maybe people can feel [a connection].”“So, I join the WWE and soon he needed to quit. That was shock to me. Huge shock.”“Next dream match for me.”Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here