Posted in: WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura Talks Language Barrier, Daniel Bryan, Facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 12:49:40 PM
Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with The New York Post to promote WrestleMania 34. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Facing WWE Champion AJ Styles on Sunday:

“It’s an amazing thing for WWE history I think. We crossed over, we crossed the border line in Japan and the States, different company and that’s why I say this is destiny.”

“Actually I don’t care about the ratings, five stars, six stars, seven stars, whatever. But I really want to enjoy this match. I want to do everything I can do. I want to take everything he can do.”

Fans connecting with him despite the language barrier:

“I think a wrestler can say something from fighting, from wrestling. I’m not like an English speaker so I have confidence in my wrestling skills, also like body language, hand gestures, facial expressions. I put all of my emotion in my wrestling. That’s why maybe people can feel [a connection].”

Daniel Bryan and a potential match between the two:

“So, I join the WWE and soon he needed to quit. That was shock to me. Huge shock.”

“Next dream match for me.”

