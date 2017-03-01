LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura Returns to TV Next Week, Ember Moon on Asuka (Video), Wolfgang - WWE NXT
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 11:48:43 PM
- As seen on tonight's episode, WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained her title over Peyton Royce but was double teamed by Royce and Billie Kay after the match until Ember Moon made the save. The segment ended with Asuka facing off with Ember and it's believed the two will wrestle at "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend. In the Fallout video below, Ember says she's sure Asuka knows her name now and that she does work here.



- It was announced on tonight's NXT that Shinsuke Nakamura will be in action next week. He will be wrestling TJ Perkins in a match that was taped at last week's University of Central Florida tapings.

- NXT began airing promos for WWE UK competitor Wolfgang tonight, as seen below:




