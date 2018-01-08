Posted in: WWE Shinsuke Nakamura May Have Found A "Dime" For The Mixed Match Challenge
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 12:39:39 AM
Next Tuesday, WWE will air their Mixed Match Challenge tournament on Facebook Watch and the tournament will consist of male and female pairings squaring off in the ring in tag-team action. Teams that have already been formed are:
Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss (RAW)
Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Live)
Finn Balor & Sasha Banks (RAW)
Rusev & Lana (SmackDown Live)
Jimmy Uso & Naomi (SmackDown Live)
Apollo Crews & Nia Jax (SmackDown Live)
It appears that another team may be added to the mix, as the "King Of Strong Style" has an offer that is waiting to be accepted.