Posted in: WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura Makes History, WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Sasha Banks Q&A Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 3:03:30 PM
- Below is video from a live in-store Q&A that Sasha Banks did at a Cricket Wireless store in Philadelphia earlier this week, discussing the Royal Rumble, her New Year's Resolutions for 2018 and more. Sasha was recently named a Cricket Wireless Ambassador for 2018.



- WWE NXT will return to Center Stage in Atlanta for another round of TV tapings tonight. Be sure to join us at around 7pm EST. Matches confirmed for tonight's tapings are Adam Cole vs. Killian Dain plus Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish.

- Shinsuke Nakamura made history on Sunday by becoming the first Japanese Superstar to win the WWE Royal Rumble match and by being the first Superstar to win the match as the 14th entrant, as noted in this tweet by the official WWE Stats Twitter account:





  Shinsuke Nakamura Makes History, WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Sasha Banks Q&A Video

