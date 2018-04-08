Posted in: WWE Shinsuke Nakamura Entrance News for Tonight, Seth Rollins Interview, 'Mania Artwork
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 3:10:21 PM
- Below is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring artwork for WrestleMania 34:
- Below is Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now interview with Seth Rollins from earlier today in New Orleans.
- Shinsuke Nakamura will have a special entrance for his WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Champion AJ Styles tonight. Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, who was at WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" last night, will be performing Nakamura's entrance tonight. Below are comments from Cooper and WWE Music: