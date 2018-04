Shinsuke Nakamura Entrance News for Tonight, Seth Rollins Interview, 'Mania Artwork

31 years ago, I let loose a python at #WrestleMania III. Tonight, @hurricanenita and her guitar let loose @WWE SuperStar @ShinsukeN’s entrance theme at WrestleMania 34 #SickThings pic.twitter.com/Q6KeSuFWaQ — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) April 8, 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

- Below is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring artwork for WrestleMania 34:- Below is Cathy Kelley's live WWE Now interview with Seth Rollins from earlier today in New Orleans.- Shinsuke Nakamura will have a special entrance for his WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Champion AJ Styles tonight. Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, who was at WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" last night, will be performing Nakamura's entrance tonight. Below are comments from Cooper and WWE Music:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here