Shelton Benjamin on Chad Gable, The Miz on Expecting with Maryse, Sting Video

There are moments in life that I will never forget. My wife placing a pregnancy test in front of me saying "congrats daddy" will always be on top. So many emotions are running through me...happiness, excited, afraid, nervous. But one thing is for sure as with everything in my life I always give it my all and I my promise to my wife @marysemizanin and to my unborn child I will give you both my all to be the best father I can be. I have no idea what I'm doing but I will listen, learn and love the best way I know how. Thank you to @wwe for allowing us to break the news on #Raw we wanted to announce to the world where we first met. Maryse, we've come a long way since the #DivaSearch and I'm excited for the next chapter in our lives. I love you. #ItBaby is coming 2018 😎

A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT