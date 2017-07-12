LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Shelton Benjamin Video from Indie Show, Jinder Mahal on His WWE Title Reign, Sean Waltman
By Marc Middleton
Jul 13, 2017 - 12:08:28 PM
- There have been a lot of rumors about Shelton Benjamin returning to WWE to work the SmackDown brand as of late. Benjamin was set to return in the summer of 2016 but plans were nixed due to shoulder surgery he needed to undergo. Benjamin was cleared to return in late March and has been working indie matches since then. Benjamin wrestled Amanuel Hassan for Great North Wrestling back on June 30th and as seen below, he looks to be in great shape:



- nWo member Sean "X-Pac" Waltman turns 45 years old today while former WCW Women's Champion Akira Hokuto turns 50, former indie star Necro Butcher turns 44, Dink The Clown turns 61 and ECW Original Chris Michaels turns 56.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal passed the 50-day mark on his reign this week and wrote the following on Instagram:

Showing my dominance on the 50th day of being the 50th WWE Champion ... Long Reign The Maharaja. #WWE #wwechampionship #ModernDayMaharaja





