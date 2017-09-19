|
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane:
|
WWE
Sheamus on Being In America 10 Years, Kairi Sane Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 12:31:09 AM
- WWE stock was up 1.74% on Monday, closing at $22.83 per share. The high was $22.92 and the low was $22.38.
- Sunday marked 10 years since Sheamus arrived in the United States to further his pro wrestling career. He tweeted the following on the milestone:
