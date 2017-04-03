Posted in:
WWE
Sheamus Welcomes Drew McIntyre Back, Mojo Rawley on His Andre Battle Royal Win, Enzo Amore
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 12:50:40 PM
- Champs Sports posted this video of Enzo Amore participating in their "Going Numb" ice bath challenge with a $500 gift card up for grabs. Enzo goes up against a 17 year old fan.
- As noted, Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) has returned to WWE to work the WWE NXT brand after making an appearance in the crowd at "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday night in Orlando. Sheamus tweeted the following to welcome his good friend back to the company:
- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following on winning the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33:
