Posted in: WWE
Sheamus Trains with Apollo Crews (Video), Cedric Alexander Hypes #1 Contenders Match, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 4:57:07 PM
- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains with Apollo Crews in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel:



- WWE stock was up 1.60% today, closing at $32.92 per share. Today's high was $33.01 and the low was $32.43.

- As noted, tonight's RAW in Providence will feature Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak to determine the next challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Cedric tweeted the following on the match today:




