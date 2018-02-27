Posted in: WWE Sheamus Roughed Up at RAW (Photo), Match for Next Week's RAW, Goldust, Bayley on Sasha Banks
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 12:00:23 PM
- This week's WWE RAW saw Bayley snub Sasha Banks during the six-woman tag that opened the show. There's been speculation on Banks vs. Bayley taking place at WrestleMania 34. Below is post-RAW video of Mike Rome asking Bayley about the snub. She says she has her reasons and that's it.
- Asuka vs. Nia Jax has been announced for next Monday's RAW in a rematch from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Anaheim for this week's Main Event episode:
* Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins
* Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari
- Monday's RAW also saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar retain over Titus Worldwide in a 2 of 3 Falls match. Sheamus tweeted this photo of the marks left on his chest from the chops delivered by Titus O'Neil: