Sheamus Roughed Up at RAW (Photo), Match for Next Week's RAW, Goldust, Bayley on Sasha Banks

A congratulatory pat on the chest from #TitusWorldwide for being #4Time Raw Tag Team Champs... shame those guys go to the back of the queue... aloe vera or sudocrem? pic.twitter.com/7hSiEBkm1z — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 27, 2018

- This week's WWE RAW saw Bayley snub Sasha Banks during the six-woman tag that opened the show. There's been speculation on Banks vs. Bayley taking place at WrestleMania 34. Below is post-RAW video of Mike Rome asking Bayley about the snub. She says she has her reasons and that's it.- Asuka vs. Nia Jax has been announced for next Monday's RAW in a rematch from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Anaheim for this week's Main Event episode:* Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins* Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari- Monday's RAW also saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar retain over Titus Worldwide in a 2 of 3 Falls match. Sheamus tweeted this photo of the marks left on his chest from the chops delivered by Titus O'Neil: