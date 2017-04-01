LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Sheamus Post-RAW Update (Photos), Fans on Most Brutal WrestleMania 33 Match, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 2:42:42 PM


- Above and below are new videos from Cathy Kelley in Orlando. Above she looks at how a Triple H meme came to life this week and below she plays a game of "Guess That Uso" with Hall of Fame tickets up for grabs while in line at WrestleMania 33 Axxess.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WrestleMania 33 match will be the most brutal. As of this writing, 49% went with the Triple H vs. Seth Rollins Non-Sanctioned Match while 11% voted for Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles, 11% for Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, 10% for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker and 5% for Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. The rest of the matches received 4% or less.

- As noted, Sheamus needed 15 stitches to close a wound suffered during the ladder melee on this week's WWE RAW. As you can see in the photos below, the wound is healing but The Celtic Warrior will be sporting a shiner during the Ladder Match at WrestleMania 33 with Enzo Amore & Big Cass and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.







