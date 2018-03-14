Posted in: WWE Sheamus Issues Poll on Braun Strowman's Title Shot, RAW Social Media Score, Brie Bella
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2018 - 9:39:44 AM
- Below is the latest episode of Brie Bella's Total Mommy series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:
- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.964 million total interactions this week - 327,000 on Facebook, 1.335 million on Instagram and 302,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.409 million interactions - 180,000 Facebook interactions, 1.020 Instagram interactions and 209,000 Twitter interactions.
- As seen below, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus took to Twitter and issued a fan poll on who The Bar should defend against at WrestleMania 34 - new #1 contender Braun Strowman by himself or Braun with a partner.