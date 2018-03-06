LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Sheamus Issues Open Invite for WrestleMania 34, Fans on The Dusty Classic, AJ Styles Visits Troops
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 3:43:33 PM
- Below is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles visiting Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix last month before SmackDown, thanks to Cricket Wireless.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which tag team will win the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. As of this writing, 32% voted for The Authors of Pain while 28% voted for SAnitY, 11% for TM61, 8% for Trent Seven & Tyler Bate, 8% for Heavy Machinery, 8% for The Street Profits, 3% for Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss, and 2% for Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch. The tournament will kick off on this week's WWE NXT episode with TM61 vs. The Authors. The winners will face NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era at "Takeover: New Orleans" next month.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus took to Twitter today and issued an open challenge for any team to step up and challenge The Bar for a title match at WrestleMania 34. As noted earlier via PWInsider, word going around RAW is that Sheamus and Cesaro will be challenged by two Superstars who are not a tag team yet. Sheamus wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

