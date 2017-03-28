|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
WWE
Sheamus Busted Open at Last Night's WWE RAW (Photos and Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 2:59:59 PM
As seen above, Sheamus needed 15 stitches to close a wound suffered during the ladder melee with Enzo Amore, Big Cass and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson last night on RAW.
The injury came when Cass pushed a ladder into Sheamus after Cesaro sent Sheamus into Cass. This is why Sheamus was not shown at the end of the segment when the champions stood tall.
Below are some graphic photos from The Celtic Warrior:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Three Matches Now Set for the WrestleMania 33 Pre-show, One Airing on the USA Network
Sheamus Busted Open at Last Night's WWE RAW (Photos and Video)
Ladder Match Stipulation Added to WrestleMania 33 Match, Updated Card
Paige Comments on Having Private Photos & Videos Leaked, Getting Married to Alberto El Patron, More
John Cena and Nikki Bella's Road to WM, WWE 24 Video, Edge and Christian's Podcast
Roman Reigns on Ending The Undertaker, Goldberg - Brock Lesnar Talk, Fans on Go-Home RAW
WWE Superstars on ESPN Today, Triple H - Seth Rollins Video Package, WWE NXT Takeover
Aerial Video of WrestleMania Set Construction, Go-Home RAW Attendance, WWE HOF
Bayley on Proving Herself at WrestleMania (Video), Enzo Amore Stolen From, Main Event
New John Cena Movie Poster, Peyton and Billie Video, American Alpha Talks WrestleMania