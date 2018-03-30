|
|
|
|
Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Byron Saxton to promote her match with WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon at the "Takeover: New Orleans" event during WrestleMania 34 weekend. You can read the full interview on WWE's website at this link. Below are highlights:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Shayna Baszler on What to Expect at Takeover, Her Aggressive Competitive Spirit, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 30, 2018 - 4:50:44 PM
Let’s talk about your preparation. What is the difference between your pre-match preparations during your MMA career as compared to sports-entertainment?
It isn’t that much different. Some things have changed. The round times and limits aren't there to worry about, so pacing benefits me in that I can take the time to enjoy the damage I cause. But the goal is still the same. It’s the same bloodthirst. In MMA, there isn't time to admire your work until it’s all over with. In sports-entertainment, I can admire what I’m doing while it’s happening. So pre-match, I guess you could say my mindset is more like a lion about to play with its food, rather than a lion trying to hunt out of necessity. But ultimately, I’m out to hunt my target.
How did you develop such an aggressive competitive spirit?
I have always had a desire to prove people that looked past me wrong. Whether it was because I was a female trying to wrestle or fight in MMA, or because I grew up on the wrong side of town. Everything I’ve gotten I've had to work twice as hard to earn.
What should Ember Moon and the NXT Universe brace for at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans?
All the keyboard warriors better gather together and bring tissues, because at TakeOver, the hero, Ember Moon, loses her title. And The Queen of Spades will be the new champ, while everyone else will still be crying. This isn't a bandwagon; it’s a war wagon. You won’t be able to hop on because you’re going to get run over.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
Video: Steve Austin on What He Didn't Like About His First WWE Title Win, Vince McMahon, More
Ric Flair Set to Undergo Very Serious Surgery Soon
Shayna Baszler on What to Expect at Takeover, Her Aggressive Competitive Spirit, More
Dean Ambrose Injury Update, Dash Wilder on The Revival - WrestleMania, Bobby Roode
News on the Injury Recently Suffered By AJ Styles
Hulk Hogan on If He Will Be at WrestleMania 34, WWE Statement on Hogan at Tonight's Andre Premiere
WWE Announces WrestleMania 34 Week Programming for the USA Network
Video: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Talk Ronda Rousey, Vince McMahon and the XFL, More
Unsanctioned Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans"
WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Shelton Benjamin Main Event