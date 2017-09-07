LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Shayna Baszler Talks Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen, Fans on Braun Strowman, Shelton Benjamin
By Marc Middleton
Sep 7, 2017 - 7:04:06 AM
- Earlier this week we posted a backstage showdown between Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of MMA's Four Horsewomen and Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch of WWE's Four Horsewomen. In the video below, Shayna Baszler talks to Kayla Braxton about the confrontation between the two groups. Baszler says she will put her team against any other team any day of the week.



- WWE has a new poll asking if Braun Strowman is officially the best giant in sports entertainment. As of this writing, 51% voted, "Yes. He has proven to be the most dominating big man in WWE and has multiple victories over Big Show." The rest went with, "No. He has to defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE No Mercy and win the Universal Title to take over as the best big man."

- Shelton Benjamin is now on Instagram at @shelton_J_benjamin, thanks to SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. He tweeted the following on joining the social media site:




