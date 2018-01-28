LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Shayna Baszler Talks Ember Moon (Video), Stephanie McMahon and Triple H on Takeover, The Velveteen Dream
By Marc Middleton
Jan 28, 2018 - 10:39:11 AM
- Below is video of Shayna Baszler talking to Kayla Braxton after her loss to WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon at "Takeover: Philadelphia" last night. Baszler also attacked Moon after the match and says says Ember didn't beat her, she barely survived.



- Kayla interviews The Velveteen Dream about his win over Kassius Ohno in this new video. Dream says in the end, the NXT Universe knows what's on his trunks - Dream Over.



- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following after Takeover:







    		•