Shayna Baszler Talks Ember Moon (Video), Stephanie McMahon and Triple H on Takeover, The Velveteen Dream

I was blown away by #NXTTakeOver Philadelphia! Congratulations to everyone involved!!!! @HeymanHustle was right, the road to immortality started tonight! #WeAreNXT!!! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 28, 2018

Thank you to an amazing Philadelphia crowd and a LOUD @WWENXT Universe. #NXTTakeOver set the table for an amazing #RoyalRumble weekend...and we’re just getting started. #WeAreNXT — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2018

- Below is video of Shayna Baszler talking to Kayla Braxton after her loss to WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon at "Takeover: Philadelphia" last night. Baszler also attacked Moon after the match and says says Ember didn't beat her, she barely survived.- Kayla interviews The Velveteen Dream about his win over Kassius Ohno in this new video. Dream says in the end, the NXT Universe knows what's on his trunks - Dream Over.- Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following after Takeover: