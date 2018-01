Some may not agree with @WWERomanReigns, but the Big Dog BELIEVES every word he says. He is the absolute pinnacle of our industry.#StraightToTheSource @WWENetwork @WWE pic.twitter.com/CXcf6nC3Ls — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 10, 2018

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a preview for tonight's WWE NXT episode with Shayna Baszler making her TV debut against Dakota Kai:- WWE stock was up 0.89% today, closing at $31.87 per share. Today's high was $31.94 and the low was $31.18.- Corey Graves tweeted the following praise for WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns today and shared a clip of Reigns giving himself props on a recent episode of Graves' "Straight To The Source" WWE Network show:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here