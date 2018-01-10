LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Shayna Baszler - WWE NXT Teaser, Corey Graves Praises Roman Reigns, WWE Stock Up
By Marc Middleton
Jan 10, 2018 - 5:00:45 PM
- Below is a preview for tonight's WWE NXT episode with Shayna Baszler making her TV debut against Dakota Kai:



- WWE stock was up 0.89% today, closing at $31.87 per share. Today's high was $31.94 and the low was $31.18.

- Corey Graves tweeted the following praise for WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns today and shared a clip of Reigns giving himself props on a recent episode of Graves' "Straight To The Source" WWE Network show:




