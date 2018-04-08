





Shayna Baszler - Ronda Rousey Video, Ricochet Reacts (Video), More on Takeover Bands

Apr 8, 2018



By Marc Middleton Apr 8, 2018



- Above is video of new WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler talking to Kayla Braxton after her big win over Ember Moon at "Takeover: New Orleans" last night. Baszler says this is not a bandwagon, it's a war wagon and you can't just jump on based on who has the title. Baszler says she knows who was with her from the beginning and who wasn't. Baszler also talks about best friend Ronda Rousey debuting this weekend and says they're just doing what they've always planned no doing. Regarding the future of NXT, Baszler says things are going to change. She says the division is no longer about who gets the most compliments on their hair or outfit, it's now about who can wrestle and that's what she's here to do. Below is video of Baszler celebrating with Rousey, who was in the crowd for the match with Jessamyn Duke. Baszler also poses with The Riott Squad for a photo.







- Below is video of Braxton talking to Ricochet after the NXT North American Title Ladder Match, which was won by Adam Cole. Ricochet says his big debut didn't go as planned but that's alright because he is proud of what he did and this is just the beginning. He goes on and looks forward to a North American Title shot.







- Kayla talks to NXT Loud artists Cane Hill and Lzzy Hale from Halestorm in these backstage videos. As noted, Cane Hill and Hale performed Ember Moon's theme song during her entrance and Cane Hill kicked off the show with a performance on the stage. Their "It Follows" and "Lord of Flies" singles were used as theme songs for the show.











