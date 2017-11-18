LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Shawn Michaels & Johnny Gargano's "Ab-Off" Contest, Triple H Congratulates The New NXT Champion
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 11:37:08 PM
Last night, at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Drew McIntyre to become the new NXT Champion. Following his win, an excited Almas and his manager Zelina Vega, celebrated being in possession of the NXT Championship.










Here is the video of the Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano "Ab-Off" contest that has been planned for weeks:

  • Photo Of Alexander Wolfe's Nasty Cut From The War Games Match, The Undisputed Era Reflect On Their Victory (Video)

  • Ember Moon on Her WWE NXT Women's Title Win, HBK - Johnny Gargano, Next NXT Tapings

  • Drew McIntyre on Suffering an Injury at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" (Video)

  • Triple H on Andrade Almas (Photo), Lars Sullivan on Dominating (Video), Stars at Takeover

  • Shawn Michaels & Johnny Gargano's "Ab-Off" Contest, Triple H Congratulates The New NXT Champion

  • Viewership for WWE RAW (11/13) and Smackdown (11/14) YouTube Clips - Did Survivor Series Hype Draw More Views?

  • Photos & Videos from the Main Event of Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event

  • Drew McIntyre Injured at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

  • Videos: The Velveteen Dream Is Glad That Aleister Black Said His Name, Lars Sullivan Puts The Rest Of The NXT Roster On Notice

  • News On Drew McIntyre



    		•