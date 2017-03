Shawn Michaels on WWE Offering Him a Match Against AJ Styles for WrestleMania

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared on Sam Roberts' podcast and revealed that WWE offered him a WrestleMania 33 match against AJ Styles but he turned it down.Courtesy of Sports Illustrated , here's what The Heartbreak Kid had to say about the offer:"I guess I'm breaking something with you and I don't even know if I should, but I could have had that match. They didn't have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn't been asked because I hadn't—but then I was."I said, I wish that young man was here 10 years ago, man. I honestly do. I think he's very talented."