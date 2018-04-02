LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Shawn Michaels on Daniel Bryan Returning to the Ring, First Meeting Bryan, More (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 11:10:34 AM


Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking about Daniel Bryan getting cleared to return to the ring.

"I like everybody was thrilled for him because I know what it's like to be forced away from this before you're ready to let go," Shawn said. "I know this is a special moment for him, clearly it's an unbelievably special moment for the fans. This isn't a comeback, this is a second chance. He's a wonderful young man and I know he's going to make the most of this opportunity, that's for sure."

The Heartbreak Kid recalled meeting a young Daniel Bryan at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy years ago, noting that he knew Bryan was talented from the first day he saw him.

"I knew he was talented from the day I saw him, from the first time he walked into the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. He's a hard worker, he was unbelievable talented but like me, one of the things I knew he was going to have an uphill battle with was his size," Shawn said. "You know that he's going to be successful but I don't think any of us anticipated this. He's become the underdog. I don't know that anybody's ever captured people quite like Bryan has, certainly at this time and it's a great thing to see."

Shawn added, "When doctors tell you you can't do this anymore, it's heartbreaking. Truth is, it's a lot easier to leave on your own terms than to be forced out on someone else's terms. Now he's got the opportunity that very few people have and that's to have everything. He' going to have that wonderful family, he's going to get an opportunity and a second chance at a career he loves being in and as far as I'm concerned, that's living Heaven on Earth."

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Matches Announced for the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show

  • WWE Ride Along Video for Tonight, Big Show's WWE Status, John Cena & The Rock on TV

  • WWE Announces Tournaments, Indie Promotions and More for WrestleMania 34 Axxess

  • Big Show on Mark Henry (Video), Finn Balor's New Merch to Benefit GLAAD, WWE Stock

  • Backstage RAW Notes, Nikki Bella to Run American Ninja Warrior Course, Lars Sullivan, Seth Rollins

  • Kurt Angle on His WrestleMania Return, "We Are WWE" Promo, Tonight's RAW, WWE MMC

  • WWE Announcement on Big Show Inducting Mark Henry, Show Comments

  • WrestleMania 34 Block Party Details, The Bella Twins Receive YT Plaque, Mojo Rawley PC Video

  • John Cena on The Undertaker, WWE Top 10 on Daniel Bryan, Sheamus Knocks Braun Strowman

  • Shawn Michaels on Daniel Bryan Returning to the Ring, First Meeting Bryan, More (Video)



    		•