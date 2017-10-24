|
Posted in:
WWE
Shawn Michaels Set for Segment at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" with Top NXT Star
By Marc Middleton
Oct 24, 2017 - 11:59:06 PM
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be doing a segment with Johnny Gargano at the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event on November 18th during Survivor Series weekend.
Above is new video from HBK where he and Gargano set up their friendly "Ab Off" contest for Takeover. HBK has been working behind-the-scenes at recent NXT Road Trip live events and below is a video he posted over the weekend to tease today's announcement.
As noted, Michaels will be the special referee for Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at the non-televised NXT live event in San Antonio on November 17th, just one night before Takeover.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover:
WarGames
Three teams to be announced
NXT Title Match
Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Drew McIntyre
Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women's Title
Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. TBA
Ab Contest
Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano
For spoilers on the Takeover card, click here.
