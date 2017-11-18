LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Shawn Michaels Delivers A Superkick Then Says "I'm Too Old For This S**t"
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 18, 2017 - 12:45:19 PM
The main event of last night's NXT house show from San Antonio, TX saw Drew McIntyre defend his NXT Championship against Adam Cole, with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. To prevent Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish from interfering in the match, the "Heartbreak Kid" dished out a pair of superkicks.




Following the match, fans showered Michaels in "you still got it" and "one more match" chants, but HBK assured his hometown faithful that he is done competing and stated: "I'm too old for this s**t".

Check it out:

