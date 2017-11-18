





Shawn Michaels Delivers A Superkick Then Says "I'm Too Old For This S**t"

Nov 18, 2017 - 12:45:19 PM



Shawn Michaels dishing out some sweet chin music pic.twitter.com/7UUidmoBkI — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 18, 2017





Following the match, fans showered Michaels in "you still got it" and "one more match" chants, but HBK assured his hometown faithful that he is done competing and stated: "I'm too old for this s**t".



What a fantastic night at #NXTSanAntonio! @ShawnMichaels with some parting words for us fans! You will never be “ to old for this shit”. pic.twitter.com/KRqPH1SldS — Tony (@homiedaclown24) November 18, 2017



