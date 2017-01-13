LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Shawn Michaels Asked About His In-Ring Future, Total Divas Mid-Season Finale, Nikki Bella
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2017 - 12:11:10 PM
- In the video below, TMZ Sports catches up with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels outside of Fox News in New York City. Regarding a possible return to the ring, Shawn says, "not if I can help it." He also jokes about how much he sweats in the ring and comments on not getting the chance to do a lot of hunting lately.



- The WWE Total Divas season 6 mid-season finale has been confirmed for Wednesday, January 25th. The official synopsis reads like this:

"The Big Day: In the Season 6 mid-season finale, chaos comes from Renee bringing home her boyfriend Dean Ambrose to meet her family. Meanwhile, disagreements make for an emotional wedding day for Lana and Rusev

- Nikki Bella switched it up a bit this week and dyed her hair black, as seen below:




  Shawn Michaels Asked About His In-Ring Future, Total Divas Mid-Season Finale, Nikki Bella

