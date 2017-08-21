|
|
|
|
- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on last night's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show as the new Colonel from WWE sponsor KFC. HBK came out dressed as The Colonel and danced around for a quick segment, which you can see below:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Shawn Michaels Appears at SummerSlam (Video), Opening Video Package, The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 12:38:19 AM
- Below is the opening video package used for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn:
- As noted, The New Day lost the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Sunday's SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. The New Day's special gear was done as a tribute to Marvel's Red Lantern. You can check out the gear below:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Charlotte Gives Update on Ric Flair, Bayley on Her Injury and Recovery (Video)
Shawn Michaels Appears at SummerSlam (Video), Opening Video Package, The New Day
WWE SummerSlam Attendance, McMahons - Barclays Officials, Kickoff Pre-show, The Miz
New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at SummerSlam (Photos, Video)
New RAW Women's Champion Crowned at WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Video)
SmackDown Women's Title Changes Hands at WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Video)
Tag Titles Change Hands on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Photos, Video)
Title Change on Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal
Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy