Posted in: WWE
Shawn Michaels Appears at SummerSlam (Video), Opening Video Package, The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 12:38:19 AM
- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on last night's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show as the new Colonel from WWE sponsor KFC. HBK came out dressed as The Colonel and danced around for a quick segment, which you can see below:




- Below is the opening video package used for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn:




- As noted, The New Day lost the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Sunday's SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. The New Day's special gear was done as a tribute to Marvel's Red Lantern. You can check out the gear below:




