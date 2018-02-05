LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE
Shaul Guerrero Hypes Indie Debut (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura Live Event Video, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 6:41:40 PM
- We noted before how former WWE NXT Superstar Shaul Guerrero was getting back into pro wrestling. The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and wife to Aiden English is set to make her indie wrestling debut on February 17th for Reality of Wrestling's Ladies Night Out all-women's invitational, promoted by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Shaul cuts a promo on the event in this new video from Title Match Wrestling:



- WWE stock was down 1.16% today, closing at $34.12 per share. Today's high was $35.17 and the low was $34.04.

- WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday's WWE live event in Little Rock, Arkansas. Nakamura teamed with Randy Orton to defeat Rusev and Aiden English at the event.




