Posted in: WWE
Shane Thorne Post-Match Video, Next Week's WWE NXT, Tye Dillinger on Eric Young (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2017 - 3:00:13 AM
- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Shane Thorne of TM-61 is currently out of action after undergoing knee surgery last week. He's expected to be out of action for several months. TM-61 did an injury angle on this week's NXT episode that was to write Thorne off TV. WWE posted this post-match video of Thorne being helped to the back:



- Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan has been announced for next week's NXT episode.

- Tye Dillinger appears in this NXT Fallout video from this week and comments on facing Eric Young at "Takeover: San Antonio" later this month. Dillinger tells Young to bring all of SAnitY because he will knock them down one by one.



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

