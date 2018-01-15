LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Shane McMahon's Birthday, Cathy Kelley on Tonight's RAW (Video), Sheamus Workout Episode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 11:59:30 AM
- Below is the latest episode from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring a back workout & the electrical muscle stimulator with coach Rob MacIntyre:



- Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly turns 31 years old today while WWE UK competitor Tucker turns 28 and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon turns 48. Also, today would have been the 88th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Graham.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from San Antonio in this new video:




