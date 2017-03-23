

Shane McMahon Talks AJ Styles and WrestleMania 33, Sticking Around In WWE, More (Videos)

Above is video from this week's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman looking at The Undertaker's WrestleMania history.



In the videos below, Coach is joined by Shane McMahon as he prepares to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33. Coach asks how the last year has been for Shane and he calls it a thrill ride, an immense amount of fun. Regarding his leap from Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 32 in the loss to The Undertaker, Shane says his body felt crushed after but the whole match was brutal. He noted that he was sore for a good 6 weeks. Coach asks about this year's match with AJ Styles. Shane believes AJ is one of the most phenomenal talents to step into a WWE ring. Shane says The Undertaker is a much bigger opponent as AJ is much faster, sneaky and unbelievably quick, so he will be focusing on cardio so he can keep up with AJ's speed.



Coach asks Shane why he's stayed on with WWE full-time. Shane says it's infectious - WWE just hooks you, plus it's the family business. Shane says he's having fun and his sons encourage him, they love him being back with the company. Shane says he also gets a huge rush out of putting smiles on the faces of fans. Coach asks about the Cell leap again and where it ranks with the other big moments of his career. Shane says that one would be specifically at the top because of the whole match, build-up to the match and the story-telling he and The Undertaker did. It was his return to the company and his family was in the crowd to see him be a real-life super hero to his kids. Coach asks how Shane has enjoyed his role as Commissioner on SmackDown and he's loving it very much. Shane says it's being fun to help other talents grow as he had experience growing up in the business, and it's exciting to give back. He comments on how they have a bunch of amazing performers now, and how everyone is trying to elevate each other.



Regarding the match with AJ in Orlando, Shane says it's a completely different match from last year and he will have to just go. He mentions training with Mario Mercado for amateur wrestling, the Gracies for jiu-jitsu and Phil Nurse for Muay Thai. Shane says he's working really hard at making sure he has the gas to keep going. Coach asks how many more years Shane wants to do this and he says he's having so much fun, as long as the fans want him and as long as he's able to contribute in a positive way with giving back to the talent. Shane says as as long as he can contribute and keep the ball moving forward, he's all in.



Shane also discussed his sons making his WrestleMania moment last year, the upcoming match with AJ Styles and more.











