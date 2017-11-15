LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Shane McMahon Reacts to Invasion, Fans on WarGames Winners, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 5:14:57 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, NC:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the two-ring main event of Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event. As of this writing, 44% voted for The Undisputed Era while 34% voted for NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY and the rest voted for the team of Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain.

- SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following today on the big RAW invasion angle on last night's Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown:




