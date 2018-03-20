LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Shane McMahon & Paige on Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles - SmackDown Update, Reby Hardy Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 7:48:46 PM
- As noted, Reby Hardy shot footage for The Ultimate Deletion on RAW and produced original music that was used. She posted this behind-the-scenes video from The Ultimate Deletion on YouTube. She noted that the name of the song was "Live In Fear of Deletion."



- WWE Champion AJ Styles is backstage for tonight's SmackDown episode and word is that he will be doing commentary for a Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev match, according to PWInsider. AJ missed time over the weekend due to an injury but was evaluated by doctors at Monday's RAW.

- Below are more reactions to Daniel Bryan being cleared to the ring, featuring comments from Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. We posted more reactions to the news earlier on the main page.













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

  • Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Now Official for WrestleMania 34

  • First Team Set for WWE MMC Finals, Second Chance Vote Winners Revealed, Viewership Update (Videos)

  • Daniel Bryan Finally Gets Physical In a WWE Ring to Close SmackDown (Photos, Video)

  • Daniel Bryan SmackDown Video from the Opener, Tonight's Dark Match, Bobby Roode - Jinder Mahal

  • Brie Bella and Triple H on Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared, WWE on Tonight's SmackDown Opener

  • Backstage Notes on Daniel Bryan's WWE Future After Being Cleared, Bryan Seeing Doctors

  • Shane McMahon & Paige on Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles - SmackDown Update, Reby Hardy Video

  • Paul Heyman on Fighter Challenging Brock Lesnar, Lana and Rusev Mock WWE Stars (Video), WWE Stock

  • New Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

  • Daniel Bryan on Being Cleared for a WWE Return, Reactions from AJ Styles, Kurt Angle and Others



    		•